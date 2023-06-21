Bleach: Brave Souls adds new Limit Breaker Quest in latest update

KLab Inc. has announced a new update for Bleach: Brave Souls, letting players get their hands on some fresh single-player content with the new "Limit Breaker Quest". In particular, players can look forward to putting their combat prowess to the test across challenging levels as they aim to clear as many as they can.

In the latest update for Bleach: Brave Souls, players can expect to wield their strengthened characters to take down hordes of foes as long as they possibly can. The clear time will be determined after each stage, so players can try their hand at varied combinations of characters to beat their own time.

If you're curious about which characters you should add to your roster to make sure you've got the best squad out there, why not check out our Bleach: Brave Souls tier list?

To coincide with the in-game event, there will also be a "Conquer the Limit Breaker Quest!" campaign on social media where players can post their results and nab cool rewards. They can also post videos of their playthrough to score rewards until June 30th. Four winners will receive a Rainbow Special Move Source, and you can learn more about all the nitty-gritty of the latest update on the official update log.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun of the latest update, you can do so by downloading Bleach: Brave Souls on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Facebook for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.