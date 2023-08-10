Black Desert Mobile introduces new Wizard Class in latest update

Pearl Abyss has just dropped a major content update for its popular IP, Black Desert Mobile. The adventure RPG welcomes a new Wizard class: Igneous Ascension in its latest patch, who is ready to decimate the opposition with his elemental powers.

Back in March, Black Desert Mobile introduced the new Igneous class, an Awakened Wizard who controls the fire. Taking the Wizardry forward is Igneous Ascension, a powerful mage who deals strong attacks using a Rod and Knife. The new Wizard class hero can obliterate enemies by bombarding them with his elemental powers, making him excellent for crowd control.

Igneous Ascension has a wide array of moves up his sleeves, but here are four special ones that will help him reach the highest potential:

Lightning Strom – The Wizard summons lightning that strikes enemies within a certain range from above. Using extra mana, attacks can be continuously performed too

Mana Echo – This one will be pretty handy as it allows the character to reuse the last casted skill. If used smartly, players can unleash a chain of abilities on the opposition, dealing immense damage

Teleportation – An instant transmission spell that allows the mage to bypass enemies in front of him across a fixed distance. It can be performed up to four times when paired with the Mana Echo Skill

Elemental Flow – Igneous Ascension’s passive skill. It allows him to gather more mana and can be stacked up to five times, thereby increasing his defence

The arrival of a new character also brings forth new events. Players can take part in daily missions, which offer Magic Staves that can be traded in for valuables like Chaos Jewel x1/Ah'krad x3 Selection Chest Bundle and Combat Plus. In addition, Sun Crystals and Black Pearls can be earned through login events.

Download Black Desert Mobile now for free.