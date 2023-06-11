Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis opens up pre-registration as well as invitations to a closed beta test planned to start soon

The highly anticipated mobile entry into the popular Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, has opened up pre-reg and beta sign-ups at last. This new turn-based gacha RPG expands upon the increasingly large Final Fantasy 7 canon with lots of deeper looks at a lot of different characters, including the legendary Sephiroth himself.

While Ever Crisis is mostly focused on expanding upon the back story of Sephiroth, the primary villain of the Final Fantasy 7 universe, it also seeks to retell parts of the storyline that connect with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s new canon too. This allows it to offer up a new story for veterans of the world, but also lets newer players experience parts of the expanded universe that have become harder and harder to access.

For example, Ever Crisis plans to go over the events of Dirge of Cerberus, which was a poorly selling spin-off of Final Fantasy 7 originally released for the PS2. As I’m sure you can imagine, that makes it quite hard to find anywhere, so offering up an alternative and even improved way to play the game is awesome for fans and newcomers alike.

Introducing a brand-new Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis trailer. Travel to Gongaga, infiltrate Shinra, and experience the untold story of Sephiroth all in the palm of your hands soon! #FFVIIEC pic.twitter.com/pfRaR6lZNL — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 8, 2023

A lot of the legwork done within Ever Crisis is directly correlated to the new universe that the remake of Final Fantasy 7 has created. Things have become quite different from the original game, and the storytelling of the remake is dependent on your knowledge of the expanded universe - not just the mainline games either. You’ll want to brush up on all of the side entries such as the flip phone mobile game released forever ago and even some light novels and other weird media forms that relate to the canon.

Luckily, Ever Crisis is also looking to address those as well. So, if you’re a newcomer to the FF7 world, or a veteran looking for more meat to chew on, you should absolutely pre-register for the game ahead of time at either of the links below! In doing so, you’ll also sign-up for Android beta if you pre-register through that Play Store link, so don’t miss out!