Blade & Soul Revolution adds PvP improvements, new limited-time events and more in latest update

Netmarble has announced a new update for Blade & Soul Revolution, the studio's open-world RPG on mobile. In particular, players can look forward to diving into a new training ground, as well as enjoying a bunch of improvements to the game's PvP and more.

In the latest update to Blade & Soul Revolution, the new Skyforest Plateau training ground will offer players the chance to take down monsters at higher levels for more XP. The Hongmoon Aura Phase Expansion, on the other hand, now features the addition of Tier of Zenith, Battleheart and Fury of Hongmoon Aura, which can be added up to 10 tiers.

Speaking of gaining XP, if you're keen on levelling up more efficiently, why not take a little peek at our guide on how to earn XP quickly?

As for the improvements in PvP, Chained Island now has a decreased minimum number of players required for matching. To keep play fatigue at a minimum, the playtime has also been effectively shortened.

Additionally, a bunch of in-game events have been launched as well. For instance, the Fireworks Arena Competition will put the Revolution Summoning Chest up for grabs, which can be used to obtain Ancient Weapon, Accessory Design, Radiant Legendary Weapon/Accessory and so on. Clearing missions can also reward players with Flame Festival Chest and Wishing Flame in the Fireworks Daily Prayer event.

If you're keen on getting your hands on the latest updates, you can do so by downloading Blade & Soul Revolution on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded clip above if you're not familiar with the game.