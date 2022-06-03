Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is collaborating with the hit anime series Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai

Square Enix has just announced a collaboration with the popular anime series Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai in its mobile RPG Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. This epic crossover event will run until June 22nd and give players the opportunity to expand their roster with new Neo Vision units like Hero Dai, Martial Artist Maam, and Mage Popp. Additionally, everyone can also participate in loads of in-game activities to obtain more rewards.

The Brave Exvius x Adventures of Dai crossover will feature summons that will allow players to obtain limited time NV units from the latter. A free unit, Beast King Crocodine and other awakening materials will be given out as a login reward during the event. This will allow Crocodine to be EX awakened. The Premium Set-Up Summon for these characters is made such that the third step guarantees an NV Unit and on performing the first three steps, the fourth one is free.

The collab will feature two events – one for raids and another for challenges. The raid event is the Decisive Battle at Sovereign Rock Castle which one clearing will reward victors with Coins than can be used for box summons, special equipment, and more. VS Mystvearn, the challenge event will pit players against difficult enemies that must be vanquished in order to earn the Power Cut!!! Vision Card and more.

Furthermore, a daily Character Battle I challenge event will also run until June 15th, giving everyone extra chances to items like unit fragments. For goodies that require no effort, login bonuses and free daily summons will be available throughout the event. Players have a 3% chance of winning Adventure of Dai units in the summon pool.

Are you ready to add your favourite characters from The Adventure of Dai to your squad? Then, download Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for free on the App Store and Google Play.