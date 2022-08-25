Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' newest collaboration event is with Final Fantasy X

The latest collaboration in an ongoing series of them for Square Enix’s hit mobile RPG Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is another game from the long-running franchise. The previous crossover was with its sister game War of the Visions: FFBE, and now the game has partnered with 2001’s Final Fantasy X to feature new units, vision cards, and rewards.

The FFBE x FFX team-up will allow players to summon iconic characters from the latter game. During this event, players will gain access to two new NV units – New Guardian Tidus with a CG limit burst and Besaid Mage Lulu. Both of them will be part of the featured summons. To enhance their power, even more, new Vision Cards like Not until the end... Always for Tidus and Storming Bevelle for Lulu have been introduced.

In addition to both those units, players can also get their hands on Summoner Yuna for free through a login event available until October 5th. The login event also features other rewards such as fragments, summon tickets, and more. These collab events usually end up being a treasure trove of summons. Just launching the game regularly for a month will grant players up to 420 free units with the ability to get the featured ones as well!

There’s also a Final Fantasy X event called Channels of Absolution to watch out for. It will be available until September 21st and will reward players with rare goodies like the Two-handed weapon Avenger, the recipe required to update Wakka’s STMR, the World Champion from FFX, and much more.

To top it all off, an FFX Weapon Enhancement Box will able to be summoned throughout the month to gain rewards such as a copy of the Caladbolg and Onion Knight, alongside the materials needed to upgrade them as well.

Play the crossover event now by downloading Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for free.