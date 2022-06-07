Fighters of Fate is an upcoming CCG-slash-RPG that's now open for pre-registration

Pincer Games has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Fighters of Fate on Google Play, letting Android users get first dibs on the CCG-slash-RPG when it officially launches. Those who sign up will receive bountiful launch goodies, as well as players who invite their buddies to pre-register for more milestone rewards.

In Fighters of Fate, players can expect to engage in a fast-paced card game with their own OC or original character. The game features a mix of CCG and RPG elements as players duke it out using the power of the Arcana Cards.

The game also boasts in-depth character customisation as well as a personalised Battle Deck that lets players tinker around with the stats, weapons and skills that suit their playstyle best. For those who are looking for something a little bit more competitive, the game features a special PvP mode where players can vie for the top spot in the hall of fame as the most powerful Fighter of Fate.

There's no official word on the release date just yet, but if you're eager to get first dibs on the title as soon as it launches, you can pre-register for Fighters of Fate now on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info on the game, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, gameplay and vibe.

