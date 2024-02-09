Feud, an abstract tactics game, is launching on mobile and PC later this month

The game will be released on mobile and PC on February 23rd

Version 2.0 comes with new features as the game exits early access

It is completely free with no in-app purchases or ads

After being in early access for nearly five years, tiny indie studio Bearwaves is all set to launch their entertaining project, Feud, on Android, iOS, and PC. It is a free-to-play turn-based abstract tactics game that releases on both platforms with a major version 2.0 update. Those who have already played the title will see the addition of several highly requested features by other players.

If you haven’t heard of the game yet, Feud is a two-player strategy game that takes place on a 4x4 board. There are some chess-like elements imbibed into it as players either have black or white pieces in control. The goal is either to kill the opponent’s king or isolate all the other pieces. The latter is done by ensuring that a piece has no other pieces of the same colour adjacent to it.

Players can compete in matches by themselves or with their buddies, and several modes are available. There is the single-player mode vs AI, a local multiplayer mode, and online play that can be both real-time as well as asynchronous. Players also have the option of offering a draw to their opponents in-game.

In terms of gameplay, Feud is a condensed version of chess but with some stark differences. Each piece has its own unique ability and they are swapped with each other instead of moving them on the board. It isn’t very hard to learn but mastering the game is something completely different. The abstractness of the game alone makes it harder to excel at.

The best part about Feud is that is absolutely free - no in-app purchases either as the entire project was funded through Patreon. If it sounds like something up your alley, then be sure to download the game on February 23rd by clicking on your preferred link below.