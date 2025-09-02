Ahead of the Game - Iron Shadow: Undestroyed V2 lets you rage against the machines…as a machine

Nothing like the end of the world to get your gears going

Take on undying machines endlessly

Upgrade your gear with random buffs

Gorgeous stylised visuals

Hello and welcome to Ahead of the Game, a series where we tell you all about an upcoming game that, despite not being out yet, is available for you to play at the time of publishing. Through this series, you can grab a chance to play games well ahead of their release date, be that through Soft Launch, Open Beta, Demos, or more.

Dystopian wars, sentient AI evolutions, and a post-apocalyptic world where machines have taken over - you've heard it all before, but we just keep retelling this story over and over, don't we?

This is even truer with Iron Shadow: Undestroyed V2, as you'll literally have to relive your tale on endless repeat across a stunning roguelike platformer.

Much like Dead Cells, Iron Shadow: Undestroyed V2 will have you running, jumping, and slashing your way through foes but with a shadow-esque aesthetic, which honestly makes the flashy combos and epic wipeouts look even cooler given how much the colours stand out in the dark.

The side-scroller offers roguelike perks you can use to upgrade and tune your tech, and rightly so - you'll need all the buffs you can get if you hope to survive the end of the world.

There are more than 70 weapons you can tinker around with at the moment, but content updates may still change along with balance adjustments as the platformer is still under development.

At the moment though, you can choose to strike at your enemies in melee combat and opt to shoot projectiles in ranged auto-fire as well, which I actually very much prefer.

It's the 2D artwork and the ultra-cool robot NPCs that stand out to me the most, to be honest, but the combat is as action-packed as you might expect. There's also going to be full gamepad support, so if you ever feel like your thumbs can't quite cut it when it comes to the fast-paced hack-and-slash action, you won't have to suffer through clumsy fingers on the touchscreen.

So, how do you play Iron Shadow: Undestroyed V2?

The side-scroller is currently in its early access phase on Google Play, but if you're looking to keep giving this a go after it officially launches, you'll be happy to know that there will be no data wipe upon the official release - this means you can keep all your hard-earned progress and get a head start right now.

To top it all off, there's a lovely Early Access Welcome Gift of Gems x1,000 too, so there's no reason not to get started on raging against the machine apocalypse today.