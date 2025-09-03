Off the AppStore: Be dashing in more ways than one in Rival Dash

A competitive versus game on one device

Prove you're the best platformer by racing to the top

Grab those potions to boost yourself or break your rival

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Even though mobile is quickly emerging as a titan in its own right to compete in the digital arena, there are still some areas where it falls short. Arguably, the biggest is its multiplayer capabilities, as playing local or online multiplayer never feels the same on a single PC or console. However, there are ways to design games that allow people to share a phone or tablet and play together or against each other. It can be tricky, but some designers are up to the challenge, such as Kareem Essam, who is stepping up to bat with Rival Dash.

Have you ever thought that you're the best at platformers? Well, type in 'speedrun' and have your illusions of grandeur swiftly dispelled. Or, hold onto them and prove it through action as a dashing rival. You and another person will take on the roles of regular guys who find themselves in an arena designed to test your platforming skills. You'll be separated, but you'll still be sharing the same arena and have access to all the same abilities. What determines who wins will be the one who can navigate all the platforms and reach the crown to become the king of the ring... erm, platform.

However, don't think this is all just friendly competition. You are rivals, but you're also opponents who have options to make things difficult for each other. As you jump up and run along the different platforms, you can collect potions. These beautiful, glowing liquid beauties will have one of two effects: helping or hindering. A helpful potion could increase your jumping ability so that you can quickly soar upwards. A hindering potion might curse your opponent so that all their movement is reversed, leaving them confused and struggling to get back on track.

Rival Dash is a 2D pixel-art competitive platformer that pits you against another player on the same device to become the best platformer player. It may take an adjustment to get used to the shared space and the controls, but that's just another way to test your skill. Potions can only get you so far, but it all comes down to how well you jump back up after you fall.

Rival Dash is available to download and play from its itch.io page!