HEAVYS releases limited-edition Currents Shells for custom over-ear rock headphones

In a day and age when game developers invest heavily on producing award-worthy soundtracks that thrill, inspire, and emotionally move us, it’s never been more important that our audio devices deliver the best possible quality.

Equally important however is that the device you sport looks quality as well, especially if you plan to appear on camera during your gaming sessions. This is where the Currents x HEAVYS Shells by HEAVYS - the premier audio brand built specifically for Heavy Music, Rock & Metal listeners - come in.

These new limited-edition interchangeable Currents band headphone covers snap onto the HEAVYS H1H over-ear headphones - widely recognized as some of the best wireless headphones for rock and heavy music - allowing you to give a cool, custom, style to a state-of-the art device.

The Currents band headphones represent part of an expanding series of artist collaborations from HEAVYS, showcasing the newest band-edition interchangeable headphones within the brand’s headphones ecosystem.

They’re also easily customisable, featuring a tool-free mounting system that allows users to change designs in mere seconds.

Paired with the HEAVYS H1H’’s multi-driver setup and acoustic design, these customizable over-ear headphones deliver an immersive listening experience that can pick out subtle musical details that often get lost on conventional headphones. What’s more, the H1H over-ear headphones offer both wired and wireless listening options, and features an impressive battery life in wireless mode, which is a must-have for prolonged gaming sessions.

“We’re building an audio platform designed specifically for Heavy Music and Rock & Metal superfans - not only in sound performance, but in identity, community, and self-expression,” said Itay Rahat, CMO of HEAVYS. “The Currents band headphones bring fans closer to the artists they love, while expanding our interchangeable headphone shells ecosystem in a way that blends premium hardware, music culture, and personalization. These are the best wireless headphones for rock and heavy music because they deliver both exceptional sound and a deeper connection to the music community.”

The Currents band headphone shells are available now as an officially licensed, limited-edition release through HEAVYS.com and select retail partners.