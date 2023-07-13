Arknights dives into Reed's story in new What the Firelight Casts event

Yostar has just released the latest event for its strategic mobile RPG, Arknights, which takes players into Reed’s past. Titled What the Firelight Casts, the event introduces a brand new storyline, different gameplay modes, three new operators and more outfits for everyone.

Arknights’ What Firelight Casts event is already live and will be available until August 3rd. It is a retelling of Reed’s life journey, beginning from her carefree childhood days, all the way up to her life being turned upside down after the unfortunate demise of her family. Reed ultimately became the leader of Dublin as a fugitive. The new storyline puts her on the path of self-reflection, helping her transform into someone better.

While learning about Reed’s life, players will be able to earn a number of rewards such as Puzzle Tokens, furniture pieces for Reed's Cabin, Headhunting Permits, Module Materials, Elite Materials, LMD, and Battle Records. The goodies can be redeemed at the River Valley Caravan store. In addition, players can also get their hands on several freebies just by logging in daily.

Further, the event sees the introduction of three new operators to Arknights. First is the 6-star Medic, Reed herself. While providing healing to her teammates is Reed’s forte, she is also capable of boosting everyone’s attack including her own.

Next is Harmonie, a 5-star Caster whose talent allows her to reduce her attack interval, slow down foes, and deal sustained damage. The third operator is the 5-star Vanguard agent from Victoria, Puzzle. Available only during the event, Puzzle can stack damage inflicted on enemies with each successive attack.

Speaking of new operators, why not take a look at this list of the current and upcoming Arknights banners which can help you decide which Gacha pulls to go for?

Finally, the item store gets populated with the Icefield Messenger outfits for Goldenglow, Erato, and Greyy the Lightningbearer. A few reruns of older costumes are also taking place.

Download Arknights now for free.