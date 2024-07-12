Fashion League is an upcoming 3D fashion game that lets you express yourself with inclusive avatar customisations

Unleash your inner fashionista

Create your virtual self and flaunt your style

Monetise your creations

Craft runway-ready looks

Finfin Play AG has announced the upcoming launch of Fashion League, inviting everyone to unleash their inner fashionista within the free-to-play 3D title. Set to "redefine the boundaries between fashion and digital play", the fashion game will land on mobile this Fall with special launch events and collabs to help you express yourself in an entirely new way.

In Fashion League, you can look forward to experiencing a thrilling combination of fashion and technology as you create an avatar that represents you just the way you are. With a wide variety of body types and skin tones to choose from, you can make your true self shine across different genders and cosmetics as well.

Of course, the stars of the show, so to speak, are the clothes and accessories you can tinker around with, so you can truly flex your flair for styling across runway-ready looks. And if you feel like feeding your competitive nature, you can quench your thirst for the spotlight with different challenges and aim for cool rewards.

The game also offers user-generated content that you can promote and monetise in partnership with CLO Virtual Fashion.



Theresia Le Battistini, Founder and CEO of Finfin Play AG, says, "Our partnerships with CLO3D and the CFDA are critical in transforming our vision into reality - merging digital and physical fashion realms, democratizing fashion access, and lowering entry barriers for emerging designers. By focusing on a compelling core gameplay and strategic partnerships, we are cultivating a vibrant community that not only draws but retains players and creators.”

In the meantime, if you're looking for similar ways you can recreate an aspect of real life on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best simulation games on Android to get your fill? You can also visit the official Fashion League website for more info.