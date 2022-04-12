FarmVille 2 and 3 are celebrating Easter with limited-time goodies, special in-game events and more

Zynga has announced a series of colourful events for FarmVille 3 and FarmVille 2 this month, letting players celebrate Easter in all its egg-xciting glory. In particular, players can expect special in-game goodies, limited-time events, and tons of bonuses from now until May 1st and May 2nd.

In the latest update for FarmVille 3, players can join in on Katie Cookie’s Spring Carnival until the 2nd of May with a special Easter makeover. Players can help plan the Spring Carnival, as well as boost the festivities with a Season Pass. Here, players will be able to transform the farm's baker into Katie Bunny. On the other hand, the egg hunting in-game event will reward players with special trophies and more.

Meanwhile, FarmVille 2: Country Escape is also holding a bunch of festivities from April 13th to May 1st with Eggward's Egg Party. The in-game event invites players to join Chocolatier Cindy and Coco Bunny in an exciting hunt for rare items. Players can clear the phases in the spring event to score cool goodies such as padlocks, keys and stamps. Eggward the Easter Mascot will also be available as a limited-time farmhand.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun this season, FarmVille 3 is available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the official website for more info on the events, or join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

