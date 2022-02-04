FarmVille 3 and FarmVille 2 celebrate the love month with Zynga's Valentine's Day-themed events

Zynga pays tribute to love in all forms with its host of Valentine's Day celebrations throughout the love month. From new challenges to themed in-game goodies, there are tons of exciting updates to look forward to along with holiday wardrobes and more.

In particular, FarmVille 3's Be My Buddy Valentine event will run from February 8th to the 14th where players can unlock a special skin by completing an in-game quest. This new skin will transform their farmhand doggo into Buddy Valentine.

On the other hand, FarmVille 2: Country Escape's Carnival of Love will run from February 9th to the 20th to let players compete with other farmers for keys, padlocks and other prizes. Lia Luna is up for grabs for anyone who tops the leaderboards. Moreover, FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape's Sweetheart Sale from February 11th to the 15th will feature themed items like love floaties for a limited time.

“At Zynga, Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love not only for our players but also for their love of gaming,” says Bernard Kim, Zynga’s President of Publishing. “Through our in-game events ranging from magical decorations to a Valentine’s Day picnic, we hope to remind our players around the world of their love for both community and great gameplay.”

If you're eager to join in on all the lovestruck activities this month, you can download FarmVille 3 on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info and to stay updated on all the latest developments.

