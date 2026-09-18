Angry Birds Dream Blast lets you grab Dream Tokens and relive iconic moments in its Music Fest event

Angry Birds Dream Blast is launching its latest music-themed Dream Pass

Music Fest features not only plenty of music-themed interludes but also plenty of Dream Tokens

Complete levels to unlock iconic moments drawn from the Angry Birds film!

Angry Birds has a surprisingly rich history of musical collaborations, ranging from Green Day to guitarist Slash. And now Angry Birds Dream Blast is turning up the volume on its own musical-themed Dream Pass, which is also setting the stage for the upcoming release of the Angry Birds Movie 3 later this year.

The Music Fest Dream Pass, which runs from now until October 12th, is pretty simple. You complete levels and daily milestones to earn Dream Tokens, all while gradually uncovering iconic scenes drawn from the Angry Birds movie. Considering the amount of needle-drop moments the films have had, it's an event that makes a surprising amount of sense.

Stay Angry

But the excitement for Dream Blast players doesn't end there, as Rovio also have a lineup of exciting social media moments featuring up-and-coming musical stars to look forward to. These include the likes of Santos Bravos, Girlset, Liv Ciara and Andrea An.

With the Angry Birds Movie 3 set to launch this December, it could be a major new step in how big the franchise is, and how it cuts through with regular viewers. No surprises then that a big, crowd-pleasing event such as this is planned for Angry Birds Dream Blast.

Angry Birds Dream Blast has already had some major changes since it got into the hands of players, with the launch of mechanics such as Dream Passes. And while it hasn't yet quite hit the stratospheric success of what Angry Birds 2 has, it's certainly seemed to resonate with fans.

But if you need some time to relax in between your sessions of Angry Birds Dream Blast and fancy trying something entirely new, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? That's where we've listed some of our choice picks from the last seven days!

[game id=""]