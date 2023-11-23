F1 Clash adds legendary drivers to the car racing manager in the latest update

Hutch has announced an exciting new update for F1 Clash, letting players get their hands on some Legendary Drivers throughout the course of F1 history. Now, you can add these to your team so that you can relive the most iconic moments with legends such as Felipe Massa, Emerson Fittipaldi, and Michael Schumacher.

In the latest update to F1 Clash, you can look forward to unlocking these icons and managing them as you compete for victory on the road. In particular, Alain Prost, David Coulthard, Emerson Fittipaldi, Felipe Massa, Mario Andretti, Michael Schumacher, Sir Jackie Stewart, and Jacques Villeneuve will be joining the fray - you can unlock these via the Collection Milestones reward track.

Here, simply earn Collection Points by upgrading the existing drivers and components that you have. Essentially, the more you upgrade your collection, the more you can earn Collection Points.

"The introduction of legendary drivers brings a new level of immersion to the F1 Clash gameplay experience. Having these iconic drivers on your team allows players to relive some of the greatest moments of F1 history and create their own moments of victory as they manage their teams and compete against their fellow players," says Doruk Erisen, F1 Clash Game Director at Hutch.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading F1 Clash on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.