F1 Clash best drivers to help you triumph on the most Grand Prix
Do you want to win every match and dominate the racing circuits in every Grand Prix in F1 Clash? If that’s a yes, you will need the best car setups and best drivers that will lead you to victory. To provide you with a little help in your Grand Prix journey, we have created this article that has the best F1 Clash drivers for all racing tracks.
This game is a motorsport manager title where you supervise your own F1 team of two drivers. This means, starting from the basic upgrades to the racing vehicle to controlling it, which includes braking, acceleration and fuel management. When you're done with reading this one, we suggest you move on to the F1 Clash guide!
F1 Clash best drivers:Interestingly, the game features every driver under the F1 federation, FIA, as it has an official license. The game updates the list every year by including official changes.
So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at the list of the best drivers in F1 Clash to use and emerge victorious in every Grand Prix!
1
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis is arguably one of the best drivers in F1 history as he has record breaking performances in the past few years. He is known for his consistency and overtaking abilities.
If you need a driver who performs the best in rainy weather when the tracks are wet, Lewis could be the best choice. Make sure to utilise his overtaking and Wet Weather Ability in the corners to gain an advantage.
|Stats
|Points
|Overtaking
|113
|Defending
|101
|Consistency
|107
|Fuel Management
|95
|Tyre Management
|88
|Wet Weather Ability
|120
|Total
|624
2
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen shines when the opponent’s Overtaking and Defending stats are low. His skills allow him to overtake and secure his position in a very short period of time but note that due to lack of Consistency he might have a hard time if he faces an opponent with higher stats.
When playing with Verstappen, always take advantage of straight tracks as he can move a lot faster than other F1 Clash drivers without worrying about Fuel consumption.
|Stats
|Points
|Overtaking
|120
|Defending
|101
|Consistency
|88
|Fuel Management
|113
|Tyre Management
|95
|Wet Weather Ability
|107
|Total
|624
3
Charles Leclerc
Charles represents Ferrari and is one of the best drivers when it comes to Defending and tyre management. When choosing him, remember to take advantage in the late game as you can avoid frequent changing of tyres.
However, you might struggle to grab a good position if the race track is wet. In this case, make the right decision when choosing the tyre from the start.
|Stats
|Points
|Overtaking
|112
|Defending
|100
|Consistency
|87
|Fuel Management
|106
|Tyre Management
|118
|Wet Weather Ability
|93
|Total
|616
4
Valterri Bottas
Petronas Mercedes is well known for its engine. Bottas is their driver, allowing him to manage the fuel efficiently. In order to bring the best out of him, choose him for race tracks that have frequent turns and narrow paths, as it requires constant braking and acceleration, which ultimately affects fuel efficiency.
Apart from that, his Consistency stats let him hold his position. So, all you have to do is take the lead at the start of the race and maintain the position.
|Stats
|Points
|Overtaking
|98
|Defending
|105
|Consistency
|111
|Fuel Management
|117
|Tyre Management
|92
|Wet Weather Ability
|86
|Total
|609
5
Carlos Sainz
Another Ferrari driver whose Defending and Consistency stats allow him to hold his position during the last few laps. However, his Overtaking and Fuel Management skills are a concern that you must address before the last couple of laps.
|Stats
|Points
|Overtaking
|98
|Defending
|111
|Consistency
|117
|Fuel Management
|86
|Tyre Management
|105
|Wet Weather Ability
|92
|Total
|609
6
Kimi Räikkönen
Before selecting Kimi, players should check the opponent composition, weather condition and track design. Kimi performs well in tracks that have more straight paths and dry weather conditions. Due to fewer points in Defending and Tyre Management stats, it is advisable to utilise the gaps and overtake opponents whenever possible.
|Stats
|Points
|Overtaking
|108
|Defending
|83
|Consistency
|90
|Fuel Management
|115
|Tyre Management
|96
|Wet Weather Ability
|102
|Total
|594
7
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel has balanced stats compared to all the F1 Clash drivers. These stats help him perform better on every track regardless of the weather condition. However, his defending skills are a concern, so, make sure to overtake the players whenever you get a good chance.
On top of that, you can perform better by equipping the recommended tyres according to the weather condition as higher Tyre Management stats allow him to avoid regular pit stops.
|Stats
|Points
|Overtaking
|112
|Defending
|87
|Consistency
|118
|Fuel Management
|93
|Tyre Management
|100
|Wet Weather Ability
|106
|Total
|616
8
Sebastian Vettel
If you want a driver with decent Overtaking and Defending stats along with remarkable Tyre Management and Fuel Efficiency then look no further than Sebastian Vettel. But, remember to take a lead during the start of a race and make timely pit stops to ensure the win.
|Stats
|Points
|Overtaking
|108
|Defending
|83
|Consistency
|90
|Fuel Management
|115
|Tyre Management
|96
|Wet Weather Ability
|102
|Total
|594
9
George Russel
He might not be as fast as other drivers and may not get a chance to overtake them, but George is an excellent pick when there’s rough weather. With his balanced Fuel and Tyre Management, you will likely make fewer pit stops allowing you to gain positions and make your way to the top.
|Stats
|Points
|Overtaking
|86
|Defending
|92
|Consistency
|105
|Fuel Management
|98
|Tyre Management
|117
|Wet Weather Ability
|111
|Total
|609
10
Pierre Gasly
The last driver on the list, Gasly, is for anyone who likes to overtake and maintain a huge gap between opponents. But, in order to get such an advantage, players must focus on leading the race and avoid making regular pit stops.
Gasly has low Defending stats which makes it tough for him to maintain his position while tackling multiple opponents in a short period of time.
|Stats
|Points
|Overtaking
|116
|Defending
|85
|Consistency
|97
|Fuel Management
|103
|Tyre Management
|91
|Wet Weather Ability
|110
|Total
|602
You should definitely take a look at: