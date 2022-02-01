How Tos

F1 Clash best drivers to help you triumph on the most Grand Prix

By Suchit Mohanty
F1 Clash best drivers to help you triumph on the most Grand Prix

Do you want to win every match and dominate the racing circuits in every Grand Prix in F1 Clash? If that’s a yes, you will need the best car setups and best drivers that will lead you to victory. To provide you with a little help in your Grand Prix journey, we have created this article that has the best F1 Clash drivers for all racing tracks.

This game is a motorsport manager title where you supervise your own F1 team of two drivers. This means, starting from the basic upgrades to the racing vehicle to controlling it, which includes braking, acceleration and fuel management. When you're done with reading this one, we suggest you move on to the F1 Clash guide!

F1 Clash drivers

F1 Clash best drivers:

Interestingly, the game features every driver under the F1 federation, FIA, as it has an official license. The game updates the list every year by including official changes.

So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at the list of the best drivers in F1 Clash to use and emerge victorious in every Grand Prix!

1
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis is arguably one of the best drivers in F1 history as he has record breaking performances in the past few years. He is known for his consistency and overtaking abilities.

If you need a driver who performs the best in rainy weather when the tracks are wet, Lewis could be the best choice. Make sure to utilise his overtaking and Wet Weather Ability in the corners to gain an advantage.

StatsPoints
Overtaking 113
Defending 101
Consistency 107
Fuel Management 95
Tyre Management 88
Wet Weather Ability 120
Total 624

2
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen shines when the opponent’s Overtaking and Defending stats are low. His skills allow him to overtake and secure his position in a very short period of time but note that due to lack of Consistency he might have a hard time if he faces an opponent with higher stats.

When playing with Verstappen, always take advantage of straight tracks as he can move a lot faster than other F1 Clash drivers without worrying about Fuel consumption.

StatsPoints
Overtaking 120
Defending 101
Consistency 88
Fuel Management 113
Tyre Management 95
Wet Weather Ability 107
Total 624

3
Charles Leclerc

Charles represents Ferrari and is one of the best drivers when it comes to Defending and tyre management. When choosing him, remember to take advantage in the late game as you can avoid frequent changing of tyres.

However, you might struggle to grab a good position if the race track is wet. In this case, make the right decision when choosing the tyre from the start.

StatsPoints
Overtaking 112
Defending 100
Consistency 87
Fuel Management 106
Tyre Management 118
Wet Weather Ability 93
Total 616

4
Valterri Bottas

Petronas Mercedes is well known for its engine. Bottas is their driver, allowing him to manage the fuel efficiently. In order to bring the best out of him, choose him for race tracks that have frequent turns and narrow paths, as it requires constant braking and acceleration, which ultimately affects fuel efficiency.

Apart from that, his Consistency stats let him hold his position. So, all you have to do is take the lead at the start of the race and maintain the position.

StatsPoints
Overtaking 98
Defending 105
Consistency 111
Fuel Management 117
Tyre Management 92
Wet Weather Ability 86
Total 609

5
Carlos Sainz

Another Ferrari driver whose Defending and Consistency stats allow him to hold his position during the last few laps. However, his Overtaking and Fuel Management skills are a concern that you must address before the last couple of laps.

StatsPoints
Overtaking 98
Defending 111
Consistency 117
Fuel Management 86
Tyre Management 105
Wet Weather Ability 92
Total 609

6
Kimi Räikkönen

Before selecting Kimi, players should check the opponent composition, weather condition and track design. Kimi performs well in tracks that have more straight paths and dry weather conditions. Due to fewer points in Defending and Tyre Management stats, it is advisable to utilise the gaps and overtake opponents whenever possible.

StatsPoints
Overtaking 108
Defending 83
Consistency 90
Fuel Management 115
Tyre Management 96
Wet Weather Ability 102
Total 594

7
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel has balanced stats compared to all the F1 Clash drivers. These stats help him perform better on every track regardless of the weather condition. However, his defending skills are a concern, so, make sure to overtake the players whenever you get a good chance.

On top of that, you can perform better by equipping the recommended tyres according to the weather condition as higher Tyre Management stats allow him to avoid regular pit stops.

StatsPoints
Overtaking 112
Defending 87
Consistency 118
Fuel Management 93
Tyre Management 100
Wet Weather Ability 106
Total 616

8
Sebastian Vettel

If you want a driver with decent Overtaking and Defending stats along with remarkable Tyre Management and Fuel Efficiency then look no further than Sebastian Vettel. But, remember to take a lead during the start of a race and make timely pit stops to ensure the win.

StatsPoints
Overtaking 108
Defending 83
Consistency 90
Fuel Management 115
Tyre Management 96
Wet Weather Ability 102
Total 594

9
George Russel

He might not be as fast as other drivers and may not get a chance to overtake them, but George is an excellent pick when there’s rough weather. With his balanced Fuel and Tyre Management, you will likely make fewer pit stops allowing you to gain positions and make your way to the top.

StatsPoints
Overtaking 86
Defending 92
Consistency 105
Fuel Management 98
Tyre Management 117
Wet Weather Ability 111
Total 609

10
Pierre Gasly

The last driver on the list, Gasly, is for anyone who likes to overtake and maintain a huge gap between opponents. But, in order to get such an advantage, players must focus on leading the race and avoid making regular pit stops.

Gasly has low Defending stats which makes it tough for him to maintain his position while tackling multiple opponents in a short period of time.

StatsPoints
Overtaking 116
Defending 85
Consistency 97
Fuel Management 103
Tyre Management 91
Wet Weather Ability 110
Total 602

