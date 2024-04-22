Epic Seven adds Dark elemental Moonlight Hero Ainz Ooal Gown and more in Overlord collaboration event

Experience the popular anime within the RPG

Grab Ainz Ooal Gown for free

Rate-up chance for other collab heroes

Lv. 85 Epic Equipment and more up for grabs

Smilegate Holdings has announced an exciting crossover event within Epic Seven, inviting everyone to welcome Overlord characters into the mobile RPG. In particular, you can expect to score the Dark elemental Moonlight Hero, Ainz Ooal Gown, via the Side Story content among other rewards.

In the latest collab within Epic Seven, you can look forward to seeing Albedo and Shalltear debut into the RPG as well, along with special narratives that bring the popular novel and anime franchise to life within the game.

From now until May 9th, the special side story, 'OVERLORD from Another World,' will be live, and you can nab the 5-star Moonlight Hero as well as Lv. 85 Epic Equipment for free just by playing through the new content.

There will also be a special Limited Drop Rate Up Event until May 2nd for Albedo. "We are pleased to once again present a collaboration with such a globally beloved IP. We hope that this collaboration will bring new excitement to fans of both Epic Seven and OVERLORD," says Jae-Hoon Jung, Director of Smilegate Megaport.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Epic Seven on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the title, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.