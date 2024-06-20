Empires & Puzzles launches Beach Party update along with balance adjustments and more

Ready to join in on some summer fun?

Welcome three legendary heroes

Balance updates across Families

Get a chance to nab a random Legendary seasonal character

Zynga has launched a sizzling summer update for Empires & Puzzles, inviting everyone to splash into the season while enjoying the sun, sand and sea. In particular, the match-3 title is welcoming three new legendary heroes to the fray in the Beach Party event (running until July 14th), and as an extra bonus, you get to score more bang for your buck within the summons pool as well.

In the latest update to Empires & Puzzles, you stand a chance to nab a bonus pull with every ten summons you make. This includes a random Legendary seasonal hero, along with some awesome in-game goodies up for grabs.

To sweeten the deal even more, this new patch will also roll out plenty of balance updates so you can keep matching those tiles and taking down your foes like a pro. For instance, 31 Families will be receiving a boost to their Costume Bonus.

Plus, different Heroes from seven Families will be getting much-needed positive adjustments along with six June Heroes of the Month. You can read all about the nitty-gritty and the patch notes in full detail from the official forum post.

In the meantime, don't forget that the Tremors of Underwild event and the Untold Tales event are still underway until June 24th, and if all that sounds absolutely appealing to you, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzlers on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Empires & Puzzles on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.