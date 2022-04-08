Elemental Titans is out now in Early Access, letting Android players mix and match elemental heroes in a 3D RPG

Elemental Titans is All9Fun's 3D idle fantasy RPG that's out now in Early Access on Google Play. Currently available for players across North America, the mobile title features one-of-a-kind combat mechanics with a wide variety of heroes for players to upgrade and collect.

In Elemental Titans, players can expect full 3D graphics that make each character come alive on-screen. Every hero that a player can collect will feature a specific associated Element - complementing Elements will, in turn, give Affinity bonuses to boost their power in battle. Elements will also have their own strengths and weaknesses, giving players a deep level of strategy to master when tinkering around with their team composition.

The game also features co-op combat where up to ten players can team up to battle dragons for valuable rewards. Bosses take a long time to beat, and teams will have to whittle down on its massive HP pool to bring it down. Rewards up for grabs include S-level hero shards that can be used to boost existing heroes in a player's roster to SS-Tier. The idle rewards system lets players score in-game goodies as well even when they're not logged into the game.

If you're eager to give the game a go, Elemental Titans is now available in Early Access on the Google Play Store for Android devices in North America. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Facebook and on the official Discord channel.

