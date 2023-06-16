Elemental TItans is celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival with a new skin for Nether Princess

All9fun has just released several limited-time events for its popular mobile RPG, Elemental Titans, based on the Dragon Boat Festival. The update introduces a cool new skin for one of the game’s most popular heroes – Nether Princess in addition to bucketloads of rewards for everyone. Plus, a new Invitation System has also been created, to drive more players towards the game.

Nether Princess is one of the most sought-after heroes in Elemental Titans and the newly launched Gothic Bride skin makes her more captivating. It shows the character in a new light with a dark dress and black lace-trimmed veil. These threads embrace the Nether Princess’ mysterious side which is loved by fans.

Players can obtain the Gothic Bride skin only through the currently available limited-time events. That makes it quite an exclusive set which may not be available after a couple of weeks. Interested players should quickly begin clearing missions if they wish to take the blonde-haired and gothic-inspired Nether Princess into the battlefield.

Elemental Titans’ Dragon Boat Festival draws inspiration from a major Chinese festival that commemorates the works of famous patriotic poet, Qu Yuan. Within the game, players will be able to get their hands on themed items like Meat Rice Dumplings. They can be exchanged for other rare resources including a Selectable Material Box and Mythic Upgrade Crystal.

On top of that, the Gem Outlet, an F2P store is making its return as well. Players will have the opportunity of choosing high-tiered and popular heroes that will be part of limited giveaways. There’ll be lots more goodies available alongside that too.

Participate in the Dragon Boat Festival and get your hands on the Gothic Bride outfit for Nether Princess by downloading Elemental Titans by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play and includes in-app purchases.