Learn about endangered species in Electric Blue: Gecko Dash now open for pre-registration

Dodge predators and explore lush landscapes

You can now pre-register for Electric Blue: Gecko Dash, an upcoming casual mobile game from On the Edge Productions. Experience life as a critically endangered Williams’ Dwarf Gecko (also known as the Electric Blue) as you dash through over 100 levels. As you play, you'll learn about the Williams’ Dwarf Gecko and how it can be saved from extinction.

Escape from poachers and upgrade your gecko as you forge your way through various environments in this educational game. You'll use power-ups to blast past threats and jump, dive and duck through changing landscapes.

Through the game, On the Edge Productions hopes to foster a community that will help protect the endangered gecko species from going extinct. The electric blue gecko faces threats from forest fires and invasive plants. The pet trade is also contributing to the endangerment of these vibrant lizards.

Electric Blue: Gecko Dash! will officially launch in February 2024. However, if you're in the UK, the Philippines, Indonesia, or Mexico, you can pre-register for early access to the game. The game was developed in partnership with Usiku Games and Kayfo Games.

On the Edge Productions is a not-for-profit organization that partners with game developers worldwide to publish games that can help save animals by shedding light on endangered species. The company's previous releases, Save the Purple Frog and Kakapo Run, are available on Google Play and the App Store. Save the Purple Frog brings awareness to the endangered Purple Frog native to southwest India, while Kakapo Run focuses on the owl parrot, a nocturnal Parrot native to New Zealand.

The company hopes that each game it publishes will help protect overlooked endangered animals, plants and fungi. On the Edge Productions also works to create content about nature for social media, television and film. Further, the company funds conservation initiatives for threatened ecosystems and species worldwide and promotes awareness in local communities via regional campaigns.