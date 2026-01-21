Angry Birds to make a bigger return to China thanks to initial success of Angry Birds 2 remake

Significantly more peeved

Rovio is continuing their partnership with Kingsoft Shiyou to bring Angry Birds to China

A new 3D version of Angry Birds 2 with additional content is set to launch this year

Angry Birds Blast will also be making its debut, alongside a new creator program

One of the more interesting news stories from 2025 was that Rovio and Xiaomi, alongside Kingsoft Shiyou, had penned a new agreement to bring Angry Birds to China. Specifically, Angry Birds 2 was a preloaded app on the then-newly released Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Now, that partnership is set to continue with two additional releases specifically for China. The first is not that special, considering it's a rerelease of Angry Birds 2, which, of course, players from across the pond now already have. But this version will include a new 3D engine, dynamic levels and its own magic system, so there's reason enough to slingshot yourself back in.

More intriguing than that, we've also got the upcoming launch of Angry Birds Blast, which is a spinoff entry in the series from a while back. There's also been the announcement of a creator program intended to highlight community-made content from creators across China for the Angry Birds series.

Blasting off

This is obviously a little more of a business story than we usually cover. But I think it is interesting from a cultural perspective to see what Rovio thinks will make a splash overseas.

Certainly, Chinese gamers can be a discerning lot. So it's also interesting to see how well-received the timelessly enjoyable gameplay of Angry Birds has been. Does this herald a new revival of the series abroad? Or is it a minor footnote in Rovio's long history? For now, we'll simply have to wait and see.

