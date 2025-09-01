Menu
News

Dragon Mania Legends teams up with Lisa Frank for some rainbow-coloured whimsy in latest collab

It's a colour carnival in here

Dragon Mania Legends teams up with Lisa Frank for some rainbow-coloured whimsy in latest collab
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Dragon Mania Legends
  • Decorate your island with Lisa Frank signature vibes
  • New dragons join the fray
  • Free decoration pack available 

Dragon Mania Legends is continuing its 10th anniversary festivities this year as Gameloft welcomes Lisa Frank to Dragolandia, offering plenty of colourful whimsy with the latest collab. Specifically, the crossover will add new dragons and themed decorations to brighten up the place, along with a limited-time event that's written in the stars.

The Dragon Mania Legends x Lisa Frank collab lets you add some rainbow-coloured flair to your islands, all to keep things in sync with the popular brand's signature look. This branding extends to the two new dragons joining the fray, along with a new Themed Megabitat where you can house your dragons in four sections. 

As for the themed event, the Limited-Time Starfall content will run until September 12th, letting you unlock the exclusive Lisa Frank’s dragon should the RNG gods be in your favour.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

All these come on top of the Free Exclusive Decoration Pack containing 10 decors that'll help you personalise your island with a touch of colour. It certainly seems like a fantastic way to bring on the good vibes this gloomy Monday.

If that's something that tickles your fancy, or if you're on the hunt for more family-friendly experiences you can dive right into on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best educational games on Android to get your fill?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Dragon Mania Legends on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.

Dragon Mania Legends icon
Download now!
Dragon Mania Legends
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.