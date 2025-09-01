Dragon Mania Legends teams up with Lisa Frank for some rainbow-coloured whimsy in latest collab

It's a colour carnival in here

Dragon Mania Legends is continuing its 10th anniversary festivities this year as Gameloft welcomes Lisa Frank to Dragolandia, offering plenty of colourful whimsy with the latest collab. Specifically, the crossover will add new dragons and themed decorations to brighten up the place, along with a limited-time event that's written in the stars.

The Dragon Mania Legends x Lisa Frank collab lets you add some rainbow-coloured flair to your islands, all to keep things in sync with the popular brand's signature look. This branding extends to the two new dragons joining the fray, along with a new Themed Megabitat where you can house your dragons in four sections.

As for the themed event, the Limited-Time Starfall content will run until September 12th, letting you unlock the exclusive Lisa Frank’s dragon should the RNG gods be in your favour.

All these come on top of the Free Exclusive Decoration Pack containing 10 decors that'll help you personalise your island with a touch of colour. It certainly seems like a fantastic way to bring on the good vibes this gloomy Monday.

