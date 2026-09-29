DuneCrawl is an open-world adventure where you wander the wastes on an enormous crab

DuneCrawl takes you on a swashbuckling adventure atop a giant crab

Explore the wastes and battle it out with creatures and rivals alongside up to three friends

Graduate from simple insect mounts to an enormous walking crab fortress!

If there's anything the growth of the 'friendslop' genre has shown, it's that there are few things a group of pals can't find fun in. But DuneCrawl may be the most bizarre yet, as this upcoming open-world multiplayer RPG has you and three pals raiding and adventuring, all while on the back of a giant crab!

DuneCrawl is set in a strange, almost alien world packed with masked humanoids living on large plateaus. As an adventurous group, you'll raid across the open wastes, taking on the giant insects that call this desert home and eventually working your way up from humble mounts to your own personal land-crab fortress.

Sandy adventures

If this is all sounding a little familiar, you're not alone. Because there are plenty of similarities to Sand: Raiders of Sophie, another open-world co-op survival game that sees you taking on the role of raiders piloting giant (in that case, mechanical) walking fortresses.

But whereas that was first-person, DuneCrawl is isometric and ditches the dieselpunk aesthetic in favour of something a little more strange and surreal, but not too far out there that it becomes disturbing. And it certainly helps make your ruthless raiding seem a little more cute and a lot less horrifying.

DuneCrawl is currently in pre-registration and seems to offer a very compelling package. Having already released on Steam earlier this year to a broadly positive reception, it makes sense to bring the stylised, small-scale adventures of DuneCrawl to Android. So here's hoping those of you on iOS will soon get an App Store release if it turns out to be fun!

If you're looking for more strange adventures to be had, then we've got you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android, and find out what other ways to experience lands of fantasy, sci-fi and beyond there are!