Dumb Ways to Survive review - "A quirky survival adventure game"
In Dumb Ways to Survive, you play as a handsome blue bean who is just trying to survive in the wilderness. Luckily, you’ll quickly run into a few other wandering beans who will help you build your camp. To start, you'll need to talk to Bean by the campfire, after which you’ll receive several introductory tasks like making an axe, unlocking the forge, and collecting eggs.
While there is plenty of collecting, crafting, and exploring to be had, there is also plenty of combat in the form of hunting animals for resources. You’ll encounter deer, bulls, and birds early on, all of which can be slain for resources.
Some animals, like birds and deer, will run from you rather than fight, while bulls will always defend themselves. Exploring at night is more dangerous as your line of sight is limited, and aggressive enemies like treants and wolves will attack you on site.
Dumb Ways to Survive manages to make dying fun. Each time you die a new way, you'll unlock a new death in your scout handbook. For instance, the longer you forgo drinking water, the lower your thirst meter will become. If you let it deplete entirely, you’ll earn Death #72 Dying of Thirst.
As you explore the game’s charming 2D world, you'll unlock a variety of new deaths, which takes away some of the frustration of losing. Unlocking deaths doesn’t net you any bonuses, but it’s still fun to do.
There are also Scout tasks to complete, such as Ogre-Achiever, which rewards you with two Dumbloon coins for hunting the Ogre in the Witless Woods, and Directionless, which requires you to harvest 20 signposts.
Dumb Ways to Survive is a quirky survival adventure game that will keep you entertained with its odd characters, simple quests, and charming 2D world. While navigation could be improved, it’s still a solid title with tons of recipes, weapons, armour, and badges to unlock. You’ll have a blast traversing the wilderness, completing quests, and doing your best to keep your adorable blue Bean alive.