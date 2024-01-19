Dragon Siege: Kingdom Conquest, NDREAM's multiplayer strategy game with customisable dragons, launches worldwide

Preferred Partner Feature

NDREAM has officially announced the launch of Dragon Siege: Kingdom Conquest, letting players get their hands on the multiplayer strategy game on both iOS and Android. Boasting more than a million downloads, the game offers real-time PvP matches and deep customisation options for the Dragons you can deploy on the battlefield.

In Dragon Siege: Kingdom Conquest, you can expect to explore a vibrant fantasy world where Dragons roam the land and are free for you to raise and train. You'll boost your army and expand your territories, then aim for ultimate domination in real-time PvP siege battles. You can also team up with other allies across the globe to take on enemy factions, or go on Co-Op PvE challenges to hunt for ancient monsters and larger-than-life bosses.

With a million sign-ups during the game's pre-registration phase in Southeast Asia, NDREAM is now ready to bring its exhilarating battles to 170 different regions across the globe, with multi-language support in 13 languages for accessibility.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download Dragon Siege: Kingdom Conquest on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the official website to know more.