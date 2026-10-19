Dragon Raja: ReRise beginner's guide - 5 tips to slayyy being a dragonslayer

If you're looking to get ahead as soon as you step into Cassell College, our Dragon Raja: ReRise beginner's guide might be of service.

It might seem overwhelming to dive into the visually stunning world of Dragon Raja: ReRise, but it's actually anything but! The gacha RPG offers more than enough free pulls to help you get started, but if you're still afraid to step through the gates of Cassell College, our Dragon Raja: ReRise beginner's guide should help you get your bearings as a new dragonslayer.

Dragon Raja: ReRise beginner's guide

Tip #1: Check your Files

It goes without saying that you should tap every icon that has a red indicator, as that usually means there's some kind of currency or reward that's waiting to be claimed. One main thing I'd like to highlight, however, is the Support tab, where you can check your Overview, then your Ally List.

Here, you'll be able to see which characters you've already pulled from the summons pool - and if you've been checking our reroll guide on how to maximise your summons, chances are you'll have a fair few right from the get-go. Tapping on the File icon will reward you with Diamonds as soon as you pull someone new from the gacha. For instance, for an SSR character, you get 50 Diamonds when you head to Bio and another 50 Diamonds when you tap on Story.

Tip #2: Go online, not offline

If you're used to playing idle RPGs , you might think you're getting rewards the longer you're logged off. Here, you're getting online rewards instead, which means you get more rewards the longer you're logged in. It's a tad different from how things usually work in RPGs with AFK elements, but it's a nice way of incentivising you to keep playing.

You get five Recruitment Vouchers at 30 minutes, another five at an hour, and you recruit Zero at two hours. Once you hit three hours of playing online, you obtain Zero's Urban Dragonbreath ally skin.

Tip #3: Clear Chapter 2 ASAP

Tip #4: Activate Bonds in battle

You get Recruitment Vouchers each time you complete chapters in the Main Story, but the easiest and fastest way to get those multiple summons is to clear Chapter 2 as soon as possible. This should reward you with two 10-pulls from the summons pool right away, so you can grab your guaranteed SSR right off the bat.Just like how synergies work in other RPGs, activating Bonds during combat lets you take advantage of buffs that can help turn the tide of battle in a pinch. For instance, deploying Enxi, Zero, and Mai Sakatoku activates the Full-time Nannies bond, which casts a Stealth state for two rounds. This means all three of them get +20% ATK, and they "cannot be targeted by non-group-target skills while there are Allies."

Keep in mind that this is different from the total Bond level you get with each character, which is what the next tip is all about…

Tip #5: Activate Bonds outside of battle too

Once you unlock the Manor, tap the Bond tab. Here, you can choose the Ally you want to Bond with. It doesn't really matter which ones you favour over the others, because with each Bond level increase, you boost your overall Bond Level Bonus, which also happens to give PERMANENT stat buffs for ALL characters - definitely an incredibly handy tool to use, and it doesn't even require much effort!

And with our Dragon Raja: ReRise beginner's guide, I hope you've now got the confidence to journey through the mysterious halls of Cassell College. To prep yourself even further, you might want to have a look at our Dragon Raja ReRise tier list too!