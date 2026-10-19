Dragon Raja: ReRise reroll guide - Get those SSRs right from the get-go

It's not easy relying on Lady Luck all the time, but with our Dragon Raja: ReRise reroll guide, you might just get to add all those coveted SSRs to your lineup.

For whatever reason, you might not be happy with the luck of the draw on your very first try in Dragon Raja: ReRise - and that's totally okay. Such is the nature of the beloved gacha, I'm afraid - and isn't it human nature to never be satisfied with what we have? Before you spiral into an existential crisis, though, you should know that you can simply reroll to get a fresh start, which is where our Dragon Raja: ReRise reroll guide comes in.

So, how do you reroll in Dragon Raja: ReRise?

Okay, so while I made it sound like it's pretty simple to start with a clean slate in this super sleek RPG, it actually requires a bit of fiddling. While other gachas offer unlimited rerolls from the get-go, that's not really how Dragon Raja, well, rolls. And you can't simply go to your phone's Settings menu and clear the game cache or wipe its data, either (believe me; I tried).

You can log in with a guest account, but you can't delete your guest account if you're unsatisfied with your first multiple roll. So, there's no other way but to rely on multiple accounts if you really want to.

Unfortunately, this requires you to create different email addresses and bind your account to them to get a chance to reroll. Personally, I feel like it's not worth the trouble, as you'll get a guaranteed SSR on your first multiple pull after clearing through the tutorial anyway.

If you want to maximise your free pulls, you can keep playing until you clear Chapter 2, in which you'll get another 10 summons on top of the first free 10-pull instance. Keep clearing the main storyline to get 5 free pulls each chapter.

That said, it's worth noting that check-in bonuses, event calendars, and limited-time content do offer these free summons too, so really, I don't feel like you need to reroll just because it's such a hassle to set up multiple email accounts just to get a certain pull.

In any case, since you're only just getting started on your journey, you might want to take a peek at our Dragon Raja: ReRise beginner's guide and our Dragon Raja: ReRise codes too while you're at it!