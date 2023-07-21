Dragon Nest 2: Evolution is Level Infinite's latest MMORPG that's out now on iOS and Android

Level Infinite has officially announced the launch of Dragon Nest 2: Evolution, letting players get their hands on the MMORPG on both iOS and Android devices. Boasting 5 million pre-registration sign-ups, the game is also featuring Japanese musical group Tsukuyomi with a special theme song titled "If I Knew It Was A Dream", which you can check out in the embedded clip below.

"This song expresses the anticipation and trepidation of journeying to an undiscovered world, as well as the immense joy upon making the first steps. It's a song full of passion and sadness, representing the fact that although reality can be tough, we still forge forward with dreams and hope, just like players in Dragon Nest 2: Evolution," says Yurry Canon of Tsukuyomi.

In Dragon Nest 2: Evolution, players can look forward to optimised mobile features where they can choose from 4 different classes, join forces with friends, tinker around with cool skills to synergise different abilities, and go head-to-head with epic bosses for awesome in-game goodies. They'll have to do everything in their power to save the land of Altea, and take part in The Grand Dragon Hunt against the evil Sea Dragon, Serpentra.

As for special launch rewards, players can score daily login bonuses for 8 days, as well as nab level-specific prizes and treasure chests upon clearing different stages.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game yourself, you can do so by downloading Dragon Nest 2: Evolution on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official YouTube channel for more info on the game.