Build up your league to survive the zombies in Doomsday Survivors, now available for pre-registration on Android

Doomsday Survivors is an upcoming action survival game that has just opened pre-registration on Android worldwide. At the time of writing, it is available for pre-registration in all the major countries. However, it can take around a day more for the pre-registration option to pop up in all countries.

About the game

Doomsday Survivors has been developed and published by Phoenix VN. They are well-known for Solarland , an open-world action JRPG that was released at the end of last month.

Doomsday Survivors focuses on the concept that human backstabbers are more dangerous than zombies. A long time ago, a vanguard was called upon and convinced to protect human beings. The Venus fleet carried the future and imagination of human beings. But it was shattered with the disappearance of Venus. Venus II was created then and is the last hope of humanity. You have to build up a league to compete in a battle of survival. Then you have to fight zombies, and beat bosses to get rare gear.

Doomsday Survivors is now available for pre-registration

Doomsday Survivors is now available for pre-registration on Android globally on Google Play . It's going to be a free-to-play title with optional in-app purchases.

The game's global release date has not been announced yet, and it is also unsure whether it will release on iOS. Phoenix VN's Solarland, an open-world JRPG released last month, is limited to Android only. So, Doomsday Survivors' chance to release on iOS seems scarce.

Opinion

The game's story is quite interesting, however, since no gameplay footage is available at the moment so it’s difficult to comment much. We will have to wait for a gameplay trailer to know if it's a worthy action survival game or not.