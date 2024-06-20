Don't Starve Together is coming to Netflix Games

Try not to go hungry while you wait

Don't Starve Together is making its way to Netflix Games

The original released in 2013, followed by a multiplayer expansion in 2015

You'll be able to experience up to six-player co-op with your friends

Don't Starve Together, the multiplayer version of the hit indie survival game Don't Starve, is coming to mobile via Netflix Games. It marks the return of the franchise to mobile, which previously only had the spin-off Pocket Edition available.

You may remember Don't Starve from back in the glory days of early indie games. First released in 2013, it presented a Tim Burton-esque, mysterious island on which you guided a set of quirky characters around. You had to fight, survive, craft, and of course, not starve; eating a variety of strange and gross meals as you struggle to escape the island.

Don't Starve Together, which followed shortly after, takes the action (such as it is) to multiplayer. Assuming it functions like the original you'll be able to partner with up to six other people, exploring the island together in a wholly standalone experience. There are unique characters with specific abilities, many of whom are only part of the DST version, to choose from.

As we note, Don't Starve is one of those small indie franchises that nonetheless has remained a significant part of the gaming landscape. And it's yet another great addition to the Netflix Games lineup, which has remained sorely underrated as far as gaming subscription services go.

We don't yet have a release date for Don't Starve Together on Netflix Games, but it was originally announced as part of the service's upcoming lineup earlier this month. So we'd assume at least going into the latter part of summer.

