Don't Starve Together finally has a release date in sight

What's two more months when you've waited two years?

Don't Starve Together arrives on iOS and Android on July 21st

Multiplayer adds cooperation and more ways for runs to fall apart

Pre-orders are live with a launch discount

Don’t Starve Together has been hovering around a mobile release for what feels like ages. At this point, just having a date attached to it feels like something actually moved. Good day for us indie fans.

If you’ve ever touched Don't Starve, you’ll already know what to expect. You get dropped somewhere unfamiliar with nearly no knowledge of what to do. Then things start going wrong fairly quickly. Why wouldn’t they?

The difference here is other people. Don’t Starve Together brings in multiplayer, which sounds helpful until you remember that more players also means more ways for things to fall apart. You can coordinate, split tasks, and build something that actually holds together. Or you can watch it all unravel because someone wandered off exactly when they weren’t supposed to.

You’re gathering materials, putting tools together, trying to get a base up before night rolls in or the season shifts. Most of the time, you’re just trying to stop things from slipping rather than pushing forward.

The world doesn’t really settle either. The map doesn’t stay settled for long. You’ll spot something in the distance and head for it, hoping it pays off, even when it probably won’t anyway.

Bosses wander through, and some of the nastier things only show up once it gets dark. A run can go south pretty quickly if you’re not paying attention, which is part of why people stick with it for so long.

This version’s being handled by Playdigious, and it’s set to arrive on iOS and Android on July 21st. Pre-orders are open now with a small launch discount if you want to jump in early.

If you’re after something in a similar space while you wait, our list of the top survival games on iOS is worth a look at next!