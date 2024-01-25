Dominion's officially licensed app is just a few days away from a global release

Dominion has been available for a while now and is easily regarded as a legendary roguelite card-based dungeon crawler. Now, after a lot of waiting, Rio Grande Games and Temple Gates are finally releasing the official Dominion board game app for players across iOS, Android, and Steam. It features basically everything, ranging from all expansions to promo cards and all the first edition packs.

To celebrate the release of the Dominion App, all fifteen expansions will be on sale and players will save a lot if they buy them together at a discount. It’s perfect for the completionists out there who can get their hands on bundles from Intrigue to Plunder. In addition, it also includes Ranked Matchmaking and five and six-player game support.

If you haven’t heard of Dominion before, it is a genre-defining game that pretty much popularized the deck-building genre. It began as a tabletop game that could be played either alone or with friends. The goal is to collect as much treasure as possible and increase your score based on the items collected. Of course, the mechanics are much more complex, but that’s the basic premise.

Over the years, a total of 15 expansions have been launched, accompanied by promo packs, more than 500 unique cards, and over a whopping one hundred thirty-two septillion possible Kingdom combinations. That number is unfathomable as it is, but it just goes to show the intricacy and replayability of the title. The upcoming Rising Sun expansion and Marchland promo card should bring some new mechanics to the game as well.

Eager players need to wait just a little bit longer as the Dominion App will be released on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam on February 1st. It is set to be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.