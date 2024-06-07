Disney Speedstorm announces mobile release date, and it's sooner than you think

Get ready to race those Disney-themed tracks

Customise your karts and pick your Racer across Disney and Pixar IPs

Pre-register now to get first dibs

Journey of Emotions update will launch on consoles soon

Gameloft SE has announced the official launch date for the mobile version of Disney Speedstorm, inviting everyone to get their gear on beginning July 11th. Boasting more than a million sign-ups during its pre-registration phase, the colourful combat racer lets you feed the speed demon in you across themed circuits from your favourite Disney and Pixar franchises.

In Disney Speedstorm, you can look forward to discovering what each Racer's skills are and how you can best wield them to gain the upper hand on the tracks. This multiplayer racer also offers the tried-and-tested expertise of the minds behind the Asphalt series, so you can expect plenty of high-octane fun with everyone from Mickey Mouse to Buzz Lightyear.

You can go at it alone or take on your online buddies in both local and online multiplayer modes. You can customise your karts as well to suit your preferences best - and if you happen to be diving into the game on other platforms, the Journey of Emotions update will be landing on PC and consoles on June 13th.

If you're keen on figuring out the best racers you should go for ahead of the launch date, why not take a look at our Disney Speedstorm tier list to get an idea?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Disney Speedstorm on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The App Store gives it an expected release date of July 23rd, but do take that with a grain of salt as these launch dates often change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.