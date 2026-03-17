Disney Magic Kingdoms marks a decade since launch with new 10th anniversary event

It's a kind of magic

Disney Magic Kingdoms is celebrating ten years since launch

Classic characters such as Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow make their debut

Meanwhile, a host of balance changes and new Welcome Back benefits are all the more reason to check in

The Disney Corporation has a massive (some would say oversized) influence on the world of pop culture. And that includes on mobile, as aptly demonstrated by Disney Magic Kingdoms celebrating ten years of taking the Mickey. Jokes aside, this anniversary comes with a real throwback to the Disney classics.

How classic? Well, if you've never heard the name Horace Horsecollar or Clarabelle Cow, I certainly wouldn't blame you. Both of these characters are set to debut in Magic Kingdoms for the first time, and previously starred in the very earliest animated shorts from the company back in the 1920s.

They're joined by Clara Cluck and Ludwig Von Drake (Donald Duck's other uncle) as part of the Mickey Mouse & Friends event taking place from all the way through to April 2nd. Horace has already debuted alongside Clara Cluck, while Ludwig follows on the 21st, and finally Clarabelle arrives on the 28th.

Taking the Mickey

Aside from being a fun little nod to the ancient prehistory of the Walt Disney company, this event also comes jam-packed with other goodies. A Welcome Back feature added in this update incentivises lapsed players to make a return with free goodies to boot.

Not to mention an expanded character limit, balance changes and more that I'm sure will be hoped to keep Disney Magic Kingdoms going for another ten years! Suffice it to say that, beyond just celebrating the anniversary, this latest update also offers plenty of meat for veteran players to sink their teeth into.

I think it's safe to say that Disney Magic Kingdoms has come a long way from its rather ignoble release. And if you want to keep up with other big releases such as this before they're even officially available, be sure to check out our regular feature Ahead of the Game for great new soft launches!