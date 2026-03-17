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Ahead of the Game - Guild of Monster Girls is pixel-art idling across an interesting grid

Low-key adventuring in chibi form 

Ahead of the Game - Guild of Monster Girls is pixel-art idling across an interesting grid
By Catherine Dellosa
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iOS + Android
  • Grid-based stages with randomised tiles
  • Cute chibi characters and idle progression
  • Adorable and lighthearted narrative

It's all about cute characters and chill combat in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch. 

As any fantasy adventurer will tell you, a good guild master is everything - which is why when said leader goes missing, the guild inevitably falls apart. Or does it?

Not when you're a Guild of Monster Girls, apparently, as it seems you'll stop at nothing to pick up the pieces and get the band back together, so to speak.

pixel art adventurers talking inside a guild

That's basically the charming little premise for this idle RPG, but honestly, with the way the characters are so adorably designed, I wouldn't mind having a not-so-deep narrative to go with it.

Now, before you dismiss this as another run-of-the-mill pixel-art idler, it's actually bringing something new to the table, in my opinion. There's a grid-based exploration-slash-combat stage layout, for instance, where you explore the World Map that's laid out across blocks on a grid. 

As you go from one grid to another, you'll consume stamina, but there's a lovely roguelike element to it too, especially since each tile offers randomised burdens or boons as you go along.

a grid filled with diamonds on tiles

This means that when you tap on a tile, you're never really quite sure what to expect - you can hoard a whole bunch of treasure one moment and end up struck down by a flaming sword the next. You'll also encounter friendly merchants along the way, and, as you might expect from the genre, pick up a procedurally generated perk here and there too.

This main adventuring gameplay adds to the "monster collecting" aspect of the guild girls you recruit, which means there's more than enough motivation to want to unlock them all, level them up, and give them the proper gear they deserve as you progress.

a cat-eared female warrior with a crossbow and her stats

Personally, just the fact that it lets me adventure idly without breaking a sweat is good enough for me - but the pixel-art animations and charming characters are always a huge plus.

So, how do you play Guild of Monster Girls?

Developer ChillyRoom's Google Play test is currently open in select regions, including the United States, the Philippines, Brazil, India, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and more. What's great is that if you manage to get your hands on it now, there won't be a data wipe once the official build launches, so expect all of your progress to carry over to the official release!

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Guild of Monster Girls
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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.