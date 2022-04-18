Dislyte introduces players to its urban playground of techno-pop beats and myths, launching on mobile this May

Lilith Games has announced the upcoming release of Dislyte, its visually stunning mobile RPG set in a stylish urban environment filled with mythological lore. Coming to both iOS and Android devices in May, the highly anticipated title lets players discover a unique narrative about what we think we know as gods and goddesses, all while a bop-your-head-to-the-beat soundtrack plays in the background.

Dislyte features a so-called "audiovisual odyssey" where players can collect mythic deities from Greek, Chinese, Norse and Egyptian mythology in the game's gacha pool. The themed visuals go hand-in-hand with the techno-pop soundtrack of the game, along with strategic turn-based combat players can unleash their characters in.

Combat is composed of a team of five 3D rendered Espers with different abilities, special skills and backstories. Players can also duke it out in the PvP arena, or farm materials and other in-game goodies in the raid dungeons. For those who are a little bit more auto-inclined, battles can also be set to an automated sequence, letting players minimise the screen for multitasking.

If you're curious to know more about the urban playground as well as the EDM and techno-pop beats, you can pre-register for Dislyte now over on the official website. You can have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game as well, check it out on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store (it's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases), or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

