Dislyte launches globally on iOS and Android today, with special rewards to celebrate its release

The long wait is over - Dislyte is now available to download on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store worldwide. The official global launch of Lilith Games' mobile RPG means eager fans who signed up during the pre-registration period can now nab special milestone rewards once they log into the game.

In Dislyte, players can expect to embark on an epic adventure where gods and goddesses from different mythologies have been reimagined in a funky pop world. The soundtrack of the game goes hand-in-hand with the beat-centred theme of the title, as players "drop the beat" and collect gorgeous Espers with different skills to save humankind from the "miracles".

The game features stylish urban fantasy visuals along with different game modes such as material dungeons, a PvP arena, a generous gacha pool and more. It's a portrait game that features strategic turn-based combat. Players can also enjoy EDM beats as they explore the various mythologies and backstories of each Esper, or ogle at the stunning 3D heroes and their corresponding 2D character art.

If you're eager to give the game a go, you can now download Dislyte on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can have a look at the embedded clip above as well if you're curious about the aesthetics of the title.

