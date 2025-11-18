Dice of Kalma sees you take on the god of death in a game of chance for your very soul

Can we play checkers instead?

Dice of Kalma brings exciting dice-rolling action to iOS and Android

Fight for your soul against the Finnish god of death

Build powerful synergies and craft a strategy to win your life and freedom

You know, it seems relatively easy to cheat death in old folklore. You just have to challenge him to a game of chance, and for some reason, the answer is never, 'No, I'm Death'. But in Dice of Kalma, you may just find out why it's a bad idea to put your life on the line.

Coming to us from Pepperbox Studios, Dice of Kalma is inspired by the titular Finnish god of death and is now available to purchase on iOS and Android. It's all about a mixture of luck and careful strategy as you roll dice in an attempt to beat Kalma and claim your soul.

Seems like it'd be out of your hands, but fortunately, Dice of Kalma functions a little more like Balatro. In this sense, you'll be able to build up a collection of powerful modifiers called Skulls, which can turn things in your favour. With over 200 possible options, you'll need both luck and planning on your side.

The dice have it

If the new genre of deckbuilder becomes Balatro-likes, then I'm hardly going to complain . But I don't want to make it sound like Dice of Kalma is a simple copy-paste job, as Pepperbox Studios' grim little tale of fighting for your soul has a darker aesthetic and entirely different game of chance to grapple with.

If cards aren't your thing, then Dice of Kalma might offer that same surge of excitement and apprehension. Because when it's crunch time and your soul's on the line, you'd better hope your chosen build holds up and doesn't falter.

If cards aren't your thing, then Dice of Kalma might offer that same surge of excitement and apprehension. Because when it's crunch time and your soul's on the line, you'd better hope your chosen build holds up and doesn't falter.