Merge Mansion adds a series of exciting in-game events to the mystery puzzle game this month

Metacore has announced an exciting new update for Merge Mansion, letting players dive into a series of thrilling new mysteries within the puzzle-slash-narrative game on iOS and Android. In particular, players can look forward to unexplained phenomena in Grandma's backyard, and they'll have to help Roddy get to the bottom of things to make sure the summer camp goes well.

Apart from Roddy's Mystery, the latest update also welcomes Heikki’s Sauna Part 1 to the fray, with Part 2 arriving on July 27th. On July 14th, a new Seasonal Event titled "Joys of the Sea" will add marine biologist Emilio to the cast. Players will have to decipher the mystery of an unknown briefcase and a curious note in a bottle during a fun fishing day.

Other events for the month of July include:

The Great Bake Off: Leaderboard Event (July 7th-10th)

Seasonal Garage Board: Mini Event (July 21st-23rd)

Garage Cleanup: Mini Event (July 4th-7th, July 11th-13th, July 28th-30th)

Nectar Collector: Mini Event (July 27th-30th)

Itching to put on your detective cap this month? If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the festivities for yourself, you can do so by downloading Merge Mansion on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.