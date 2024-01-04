Casey Edwards heavy metal promotional track for Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is out now

Casey Edwards returned to the franchise to compose the heavy metal track

The upcoming Devil May Cry mobile game, Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, has launched a new promotional track. Titled Fire Inside, the track was composed by Casey Edwards, whose tracks Devil Trigger and Bury the Light are considered iconic in the Devil May Cry fandom.

With Fire Inside, Casey Edwards utilizes his signature heavy metal style. The track features a mixture of heavy metal screams and singing to invoke an image of desperation and urgency. Featuring a powerful rhythm, deep lyrics and a dynamic melody, Fire Inside seems to allude to fate and whether one is bound to it. However, whether the lyrics are referring to Dante or Virgil has yet to be disclosed.

Edwards is excited about his new track and hopes you will enjoy it, whether you're a long-time fan of the franchise or a new player. The developers aim to give you a deeper understanding of Virgil, Dante, and Lady through the track. Additionally, Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat’s production team sees the track as a way to give back to the Devil May Cry community. His track Bury the Light has accumulated more than 100 million views on YouTube since its release.



A 3D action game, Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat will officially launch on Google Play and the App Store on January 10th. Authorized by Capcom and developed by NebulaJoy, the upcoming mobile game features the franchise’s iconic unconstrained fighting style while also offering immersive combos.

The game will not include pay-to-win mechanics in PvP, making the arena matches fair. You'll also be able to perform aerial combos and revisit iconic locales from other games. In addition, the developers state that the game also features all classic Devil May Cry gameplay elements.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat will soon launch on Android and iOS devices. To keep up with all of the game’s latest news, follow Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat on Discord, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.