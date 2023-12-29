Minion Rush adds new Migration content to coincide with the theatrical release

The ever-popular Minion Rush mobile game has launched a colourful new update for the endless runner, letting players enjoy a fresh film-based experience this season. In particular, the game's latest update coincides with the new Illumination film Migration, which is out now in theatres.

In the latest update for Minion Rush, you can look forward to a bunch of fresh content such as a custom Migration Minion costume. There will also be plenty of prize pods up for grabs, as well as a special Migration prize pod - this awesome in-game goodie will be available as soon as you launch the game from now until January 7th, so there's still plenty of time to nab the freebie.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Minion Rush is a fast-paced runner that recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. It puts Despicable Me’s Minions front and centre, and has already been downloaded more than a billion times. It also features the same kind of hilarious ridiculousness the Minions are known for, which is honestly something that Gru should be pretty proud of.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Minion Rush on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game.