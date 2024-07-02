Despicable Me: Minion Rush is getting brand new content to mark the release of the fourth movie

Based on Illumination's hit franchise, Minion Rush is getting fresh content

Despicable Me: Minion Rush's new content, themed after the fourth entry in the franchise, is now live

It features a mission helping aspiring villain and new character Poppy perform her first heist

You'll also get more missions and a new outfit for your minion to wear

Despicable Me: Minion Rush, the hit endless runner from Gameloft, is getting a major new update and is set to feature new content inspired by the fourth movie in Illumination's hit film series. The latest entry in the series is set to release in the United States on July 3rd, with the new content already added!

The new update will feature aspiring villain Poppy and her plan to steal the Honey Badger from the Lycee Pas Bon, helped of course by the Minions. There's also the new World Games Special Mission to enjoy, and a new costume called the Renfield to clad your minion in.

The new Despicable Me 4 content for Minion Rush is live as of the time of writing. Check out the trailer below to see what else is in store for the minions!

It's odd to think that the original Despicable Me was Studio Illumination's first feature film (helped by Paris-based animation studio Mac Guff) and that it kickstarted a hugely successful franchise. Minion Rush itself is also immensely successful, having been downloaded over a billion times and going strong for more than ten years.

It seems that, while some may find Steve Carrell's Gru and his little yellow minions a bit grating, they're not losing steam anytime soon. Especially with another film right around the corner that's sure to spark even more interest in the series.

And if you can't stand the minions enough to give Gameloft's hit title a go, that's no problem. Why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) instead to see what might catch your eye?

Better yet you can always dig into our other list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year to see what else is coming up!