Demon Hunt Knights is an upcoming roguelike shooter currently in open beta on Android

Longcheer Game has just announced the open beta for its upcoming roguelike mobile shooter, Demon Hunt Knights. Eager players can currently test the game out on Google Play. It puts players in the middle of a continent plagued by demons and it's up to them to restore peace.

Demon Hunt Knights takes place in a faraway world, which was once a destination of harmony and peace. Everything changed when several demons found this land. They corrupted the inhabitants and took control of the territories, which lead to immense chaos and a devastating war between the seven kingdoms.

A band of Elite Hunters did rise to the task, but their efforts were not enough and ultimately led to the demise of all the empires. The only way to save the continent is for players to board the timeship and travel all over the broken land in order to defeat these nefarious demons.

The roguelike aspect of the game means achieving this goal will be no easy task, and randomly generated maps and dungeons make sure the difficulty level remains high. Hundreds of maps have been designed using different terrains such as a grass map, underwater kingdom, and bloodline castle. Each run will feel like a different one.

In addition, players will find multiple different activities and events that can be triggered by NPCs all over the world. There are PvP arenas for combat, puzzle-solving quests, portals that require crystal activation to progress, and numerous other challenges to keep players occupied.

Another aspect of the game is cultivation, which is a means of obtaining drops, gear chests, and partners in adventure mode. Outside of the gameplay loop, mechanics like card combinations, attribute upgrades, and skill trees are also available. A total of 11 card genres will be featured in-game.

If you're interested in trying Demon Hunt Knights out, download the open beta now for free from Google Play.