Demigod Idle: Rise of a Legend is now globally available after a successful Korean release

SuperPlanet has just announced the release of their next game, Demigod Idle: Rise of a Legend, on Android and iOS. With the game topping the charts in South Korea, players worldwide can now enjoy this action-packed idle RPG.

In Demigod Idle, players take on the role of a half-man half-god who is on a journey to regain his powers by using the forces of light and dark. Players must choose between the revered Divine Sword or the menacing Dark Sword on the battlefield. This choice is an important one as their decision will shape their journey forward as countless battles await.

The 2.5D graphics combined with idle mechanics ensure players have a riveting experience as they rewrite the legend of the demigod. Various systems put in place make sure characters grow rapidly and become stronger with each passing minute. As players progress through the game, they can unlock hidden powers and beat enemies in style while donning cool costumes.

Within a short time of its release in South Korea, the game was already number one in all the charts. Consequently, pre-registrations for a global version were kicked off. These were also very well received, particularly in Taiwan, North America, and Japan. Some of the pre-registration rewards include Rubies, Equipment and Skill Summon Tickets, Dungeon Kets, and some cosmetics.

Players can get a headstart over others in their journey thanks to the currently available in-game activities. There’s the Newbie Awakening Event as well as the 7-Day Growth Support event which grants access to a tonne of rewards. Players should definitely take advantage of these and all the other events that are live.

Begin writing your tale by downloading Demigod Idle: Rise of a Legend from the App Store or Google Play by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.