Apple Arcade is bringing My Talking Angela, James Bond, and more in September 2023

Apple Inc has just revealed the titles joining their subscription service over the course of September. There’s something for everyone in this update as Apple Arcade subscribers are getting access to games ranging from casual gameplay to hardcore strategic action.

Outfit7, the creator of other hits like Talking Tom & Friends, is now bringing the fashionable feline to Apple Arcade. Players will help Angela settle into her new big-city home where she will practice her dance moves, bake yummy treats, create music, and also design jewellery. The variety of minigames means players will always have something to do with their favourite cat.

The next title is a highly relaxing one, and transports players into a beautiful pixel-art-style life sim. Inspired by rural Japanese lifestyle, the game lets players engage in farming, fishing, and cooking as they explore the country’s ever-changing environment. Festivals like Hatsumode, Omisoka, and Tsukimi will also take place, giving players a chance to interact with their neighbours.

Tower defence fans will particularly love this one. Junkworld sees players take control of the Scavenger clan who embark on daring adventures as they navigate through perilous and tricky terrains. With a wide array of towers, special units, and gadgets at their disposal, players must do anything to survive in this post-apocalyptic world. The game guarantees hours of fun as there are over 80 challenging levels to beat.

This month ends with Tilting Point’s take on James Bond and his decades' worth of spycraft. Players will be able to step into the shoes of the beloved spy as they relive some of his most iconic moments. Agent 007 has been held captive in a mental prison by Blofeld and he must gather intel and complete puzzles to escape and shut down Spectre for good.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that offers players a massive catalogue of games for $4.99 a month.