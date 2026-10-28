Dead Ahead codes (October 2026) - It's all about the money, even in a zombie-infested world

Slaying the undead requires resources, so we've gathered all the Dead Ahead codes to help you earn some extra money.

Pixel zombies are no match for a builder and a soldier (not quite the butcher, but hey - good enough)! The undead team stands no chance against your very own collection of survivors, from rednecks to actual fighters. We even have a bunch of Dead Ahead codes that will strengthen that team.

How, you may ask? Well, the codes reward you with a truckload of Money, so you can use all that green to upgrade your team as much as you possibly can and absolutely dominate the undead force (if you could call it that).

So, let's check them out.

Active Dead Ahead codes

HALLOWEEN2026

TOMIKO

SEPTEMBER20 - 20 Money

- 20 Money HRCANE25 - 60 Money

- 60 Money RESORT

RESORT30 - 30 Money

- 30 Money PIXEL - 50 Money

- 50 Money ENDO30 - 30 Money

- 30 Money PIT93 - 60 Money

Expired

JULY50

DYRON

How to redeem codes in Dead Ahead

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon (the level) in the top-left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your (the level) in the top-left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Select Promo Codes .

: Select . Step 3 : Type in your promo code .

: Type in your . Step 4: Press Redeem.

You can follow the steps below to redeem the codes listed above:

Codes not working?

How to get more codes?

About Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare

Bear in mind that you need to reach level 4 to unlock the Promo Code option. Until then, you won't even see it in the menu. Also, if you attempt to redeem a code too many times, you'll be locked out of the option for a while. So, you should only try redeeming the codes that actually work.New codes are released regularly on the official social media profile of Dead Ahead and on their Discord, but we also add them all to the list as soon as they're out. You can simply save our article and come back to it weekly, when we update it to check for new codes!The story in Dead Ahead is quite straightforward - you try driving a bus to a safe shelter and obliterate every zombie you come across... but in reality, the gameplay is a little bit more tedious than that. You can upgrade your fighters and items, but as you progress, the zombies also get stronger (and more varied).

All you can do is keep fighting and never looking back. You'll upgrade your bus and equip items to your team, all with the hope that any incoming waves will go down quickly. It's a lot of fun once you get past that first stage!

And while you're here, why not grab some free goodies in a few other games? We've got Phobies codes and Legend of the Witch codes too. If neither of those are to your liking, just search for your favourite up top. Chances are we've covered it.