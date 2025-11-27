Dave's Word Game looks to offer an indie alternative to Wordle when it arrives next month

What's a word for...?

Dave's Word Game is a new release from indie studio Bearwaves

Arriving next month, it offers an alternative to Wordle

Shoot for the high score by building multiple scoring words and compete with friends

Ever since it first arrived in 2021, Wordle has taken the world by storm. No doubt helped by the isolated years of the pandemic, and the sudden surge of interest in classic puzzles. But many have shot for the crown, and the latest to do so is the oddly titled but no less intriguing Dave's Word Game that's set to launch for iOS and Android on December 15th.

On the surface, there's a huge number of similarities between Bearwaves' debut and the now NYT-owned juggernaut. But look a little closer, and some differences emerge. Rather than just finding words, you're also shaping the board, aiming to create as many as possible to reach a high score.

You also need to be tactical with your choices, because a poor move means that you might end up forfeiting better opportunities later on. The emphasis here is, of course, the same as Wordle: get all your friends playing and eventually prove yourself the best wordsmith.

What wordsmithery

Look, I write for a living, so the last thing I'd want to do is put my perspicacity (word-knowledge) to the test as a pastime. But, for those of you out there who enjoy not just showing off your thesaurus-level knowledge, but also dunking on your friends, this'll be a great new addition to your catalogue.

I'm not sure exactly who this Dave is, but by the looks of it, their Word Game has the potential to make its mark. Of course, it'll have to be really good to compete with Wordle. So here's hoping that the more strategic take will sway players to give it a go.

